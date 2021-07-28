Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.11% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

