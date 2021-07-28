Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 13,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,502. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $990.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

