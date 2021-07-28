ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.98. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 1,294,324 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

