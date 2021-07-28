AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 260,051 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 496,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

