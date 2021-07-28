AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 21,861 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

