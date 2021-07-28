AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of NVE worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NVE by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $371.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.