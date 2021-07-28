AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 171.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 214,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.