AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,417 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community Health Systems worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CYH opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

