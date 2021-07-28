AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,607 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASH opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

