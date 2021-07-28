Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Get Apple alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.