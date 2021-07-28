Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $142.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.1% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Apple by 51.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 48,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

