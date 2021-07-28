Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.54.
Shares of AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
