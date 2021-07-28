Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.54.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.