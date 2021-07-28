Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $146.17 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.06.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.