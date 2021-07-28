AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Up 5.3%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.81. 25,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,502,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPH. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.