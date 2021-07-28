APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 579,021 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in APi Group by 419.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

