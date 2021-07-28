Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.89

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

