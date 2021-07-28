Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AON stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of AON by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

