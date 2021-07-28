AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.