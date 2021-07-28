Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526,745 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.