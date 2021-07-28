Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Reduced by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.