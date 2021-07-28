Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 30,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

