Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

