Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

