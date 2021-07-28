Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.