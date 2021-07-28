Andrew J. Mclean Sells 15,431 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 2,493,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $153,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

