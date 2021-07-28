Andrew J. Mclean Sells 15,431 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 2,493,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $153,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
