Analyzing First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.19%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than FOMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.64 -$36.65 million $0.35 13.11 FOMO $90,000.00 132.28 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Volatility and Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 134.15% 6.03% 3.09% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats FOMO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

