Analyzing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.38 $18.41 million $2.16 12.60 Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.32 $96.01 million $1.73 29.16

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Acushnet 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Acushnet has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Acushnet 9.64% 17.82% 9.48%

Summary

Acushnet beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.