Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Price Target at $6.23

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

