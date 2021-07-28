Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $61.13

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

