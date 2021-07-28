Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

