Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.