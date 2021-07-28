Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Intel was given a new $52.62 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Intel was given a new $52.62 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Intel was given a new $54.31 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/19/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Intel was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Intel was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is riding on robust performance from the client computing group (CCG) business. However, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is expected to hurt data center business. Nonetheless, Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market. Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum amid recovering automotive industry through 2021. However, declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

6/25/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

