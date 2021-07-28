Analysts Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.