Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -309.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

