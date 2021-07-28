Analysts Issue Forecasts for (CUM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$162.21 million during the quarter.

