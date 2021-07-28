Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

