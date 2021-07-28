Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 94,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899,467. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

