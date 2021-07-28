Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

