Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 5,408,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,524. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

