Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. 318,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

