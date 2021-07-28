Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 26,663 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

