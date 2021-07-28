Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 666,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.