Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $17.16 Million Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

