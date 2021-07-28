Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $19.11 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,005 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of The AES worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

