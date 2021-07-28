Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,343.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

