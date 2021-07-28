Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 395,756 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,756 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

