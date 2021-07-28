Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.61% of Phibro Animal Health worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 90,059 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.