Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

