Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,763 shares of company stock worth $110,851. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

