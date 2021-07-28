Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

